As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Todd Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $258.81 Million; As Teleflex (TFX) Stock Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Upped Position

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87 million, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $331.15. About 281,634 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 426,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 40,482 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.61 million, down from 466,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 246 shares to 48,949 shares, valued at $91.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 46,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex to Support Responding to Cardiac Arrest at ERC Congress 2019, in Ljubljana, Slovenia from September 19th â€“ 21st – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Teleflex Analyst Sees ‘Sustainable Growth Profile’ In Medical Device Manufacturer – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Dupont Cap has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). City Holdg reported 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 73,308 shares. 4.97M are held by Vanguard Gp. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Fil Limited reported 67,359 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 141,946 shares stake. Allstate Corp has 4,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 1,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,625 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,403 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com reported 21,531 shares stake.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.43 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 283,256 shares to 686,287 shares, valued at $66.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danone Spon Adr (DANOY) by 376,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 77,014 were reported by Elm Ridge Ltd Liability. 51,113 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Natixis Lp reported 27,997 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 14,194 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,898 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 45,554 shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 67,535 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 630,633 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 66,920 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 927,436 shares. 8.30M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company holds 18,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Com has 0.16% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors holds 5,854 shares.