As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $2.60 Million; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Increases Stake in Eog Res (EOG)

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 418,036 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 25,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 162,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, up from 136,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 1.38 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Capital Management Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 51,225 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.04% or 102,995 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 7,449 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Etrade Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 51,113 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 927,436 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0% or 25,667 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 78,425 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 37 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser reported 0.15% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55M for 7.31 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 5,600 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

