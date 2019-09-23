As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Price Rose, Holder Greenlight Capital Lowered Its Position by $35.36 Million; Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $2.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 680,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 354,007 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 12,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 30,776 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, down from 43,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 242,423 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) by 349,274 shares to 849,274 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.57 million for 7.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 43,314 shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1,302 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability owns 538,623 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 21,213 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 51,113 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Beach Invest Counsel Pa accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,802 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.28% or 21,837 shares. Marietta Inv Partners Llc stated it has 3,848 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 559,158 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap Holdings – A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight highlights Brighthouse in Q1 letter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 2.70 million shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $297.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 259,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).