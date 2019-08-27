As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Upped Its Position; Usca Ria Has Lowered Altria Group (MO) Holding by $3.34 Million

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 58,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 129,466 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 188,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 50.01M shares traded or 542.52% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 811,200 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 62,076 shares to 146,726 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

