As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose, Moon Capital Management Lowered Stake; Shikiar Asset Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 69,864 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25B, down from 69,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 201,541 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $208.91. About 20.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs owns 81 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.08% or 66,430 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 0% or 333 shares. 608,158 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Com owns 970,792 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Lc accumulated 216 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 11,318 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.07% or 170,315 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company reported 867,898 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc invested in 0.58% or 1.80M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 573,623 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 213,919 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 52,773 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Old Natl Bancshares In reported 7,552 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 136 shares to 17,619 shares, valued at $2.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 12,815 shares to 72,185 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 2.32% stake. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Lc has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,441 shares. 216,128 are held by Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Icon Advisers owns 31,230 shares. Pictet Savings Bank & Ltd reported 26,835 shares. Ckw Finance Gru has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest Serv holds 30,633 shares. Weybosset Research & Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Ar Asset Inc has 5.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,805 shares. Fernwood Invest Management reported 8,252 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Butensky & Cohen Security holds 12,495 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Bell Financial Bank reported 0.3% stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 8,867 shares. 3.14M were reported by First Manhattan.