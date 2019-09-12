As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose, Jacobs Asset Management Cut Its Position; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.44 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 487,580 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.36M, down from 524,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 507,281 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 1.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Com invested in 0% or 564 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Finance has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,116 shares. 76,337 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. National Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 27,222 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 110,371 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 2.22 million shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 91,555 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshfield invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 400 were reported by Hm Payson Co. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Rech And Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.16% or 163,726 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AerCap Celebrates the Delivery of the First Embraer E195-E2 to Azul – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 21,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 282,979 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.14% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1.08 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 13,784 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has 1.63M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sei Invs holds 254,390 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 37 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 243,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 923,090 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 7,099 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Management Group Inc has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 0.09% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7.44 million shares.