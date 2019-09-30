As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Holding; Csat Investment Advisory LP Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $443,303

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9,453 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 4,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 3.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 28,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 5.86M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.52 million, down from 5.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 716,105 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,467 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 76,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,186 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 73,834 were accumulated by Northstar Group. Country Trust National Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 960 shares. 8,300 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Mgmt. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 58,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Corda Inv Mgmt Limited Co owns 248,216 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0.28% stake. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1.73 million shares. 33,185 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 0.51% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.90M shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt reported 0.99% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 43,803 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,245 shares. Saratoga Rech Investment Mgmt accumulated 686,410 shares. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 3.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 55,800 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Still Dunkin’ My Money In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks says no SEC inquiry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.53 million for 7.24 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AerCap Delivers First of Four 787-9 to EL AL – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap Holdings N.V. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 436 Aircraft in 2018 – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 92,703 shares to 7.79 million shares, valued at $122.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 231,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).