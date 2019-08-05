As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose, Eagle Capital Management Increased Position; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Upped Holding in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) by $4.53 Million

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 158,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.23M, up from 7.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 709,445 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.87 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.29 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 867,372 shares traded or 167.86% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 140,679 shares to 20.40 million shares, valued at $756.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 478,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

