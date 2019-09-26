As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Valuation Rose, Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Dnb Asset Management As Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Upped by $328.06 Million

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 14,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 282,979 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, up from 268,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 163,636 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 2,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 17,235 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 billion, up from 14,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 170,294 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 15,129 shares to 210,537 shares, valued at $26.20B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,810 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 1,770 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 4,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 8,621 shares stake. Axa has 0.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,199 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 19,591 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc holds 0.64% or 101,871 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Finance Invest Mgmt owns 11,495 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H And Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Samlyn Ltd owns 49,819 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Harvest Capital Mgmt holds 2,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amica Retiree Med Trust has 434 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc Inc reported 23,515 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,845 shares to 6,630 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,665 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).