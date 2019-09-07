As Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Rose, Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Cut Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined While Burney Co Lowered Its Stake

Burney Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 12,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 119,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, down from 131,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 26,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 691,291 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation P by 77,730 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $28.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.17 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.