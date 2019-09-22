As Aercap Holdings (AER) Stock Rose, Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Decreased Holding; Hub Group Cl A (HUBG) Valuation Rose While Mairs & Power Has Boosted Stake by $505,530

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc Cl A (HUBG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 12,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 285,995 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 273,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 567,677 shares traded or 114.57% up from the average. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings (AER) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 10,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 19,474 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 30,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 980,485 shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HUBG shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 30.42 million shares or 0.44% more from 30.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 74,996 shares stake. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 253 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Art Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 39,503 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 52,903 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 57,204 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 4,983 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). The New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 24,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Aperio Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 59,675 shares to 839,287 shares, valued at $72.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 79,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,009 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56M for 7.25 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 5,320 shares to 39,038 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Ppty Tr (NYSE:ESS) by 3,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp has 383,555 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 6,007 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated accumulated 31,929 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 55,734 shares. Wisconsin-based Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Personal Svcs owns 555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts reported 67,535 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mangrove owns 258,000 shares. Korea Invest Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Raymond James And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Earnest Llc accumulated 13 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 315,389 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 21,213 shares.