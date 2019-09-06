As Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Valuation Declined, Strategic Advisors Increased Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Tig Advisors Has Increased Holding

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 769,566 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Aegon’s USD800m Subordinated Tier 2 Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Aegon publishes 2017 Annual Report and Review; 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 04/04/2018 – Aegon Prices $800 M of Tier 2 Subordinated Debt; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prim Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 947,749 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,767 shares to 17,665 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,194 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

