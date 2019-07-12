As Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Valuation Declined, Strategic Advisors Has Increased Position by $495,000; Principal Financial Group Lowered Its Position in Citigroup (C) as Share Value Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 148,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.81 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.30 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 1.20 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 126,799 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 04/04/2018 – Aegon Prices $800 M of Tier 2 Subordinated Debt; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Lead to a Book Loss of About EUR 95 Million to Be Reported in 1H; 12/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – IS EXERCISING ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM EUR 200 MLN 6% PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – Aegon completes sale of Aegon Ireland; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sp Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares to 21,226 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Look At AEGON N.V. Preferred For A 6.5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aegon’s Transamerica to pay $97M for faulty investment models – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “AEG: US Cannabis Product Demand Is Growing Monthly – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Why Aegon (AEG) Could Be a Top Value Stock Pick – Zacks.com” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aegon NV (AEG) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.