As Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Stock Declined, Strategic Advisors Upped Position by $495,000; Entercom Communications (ETM) Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Boosted Its Position

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 1.87 million shares traded or 33.45% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 06/04/2018 – Aegon publishes agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Aegon prices USD 800 million of Tier 2 subordinated debt; 12/04/2018 – Aegon calls USD 525 million of subordinated notes; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Dutch Insurers’ Ratings Reflect Diverse Profiles, Capital; 25/05/2018 – Aegon CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sp Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding; 06/03/2018 – VC Circle: Exclusive: Online insurance aggregator Coverfox raises funds from Aegon

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 1.80 million shares traded or 29.20% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 746,593 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 78,873 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 0.14% or 446,981 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Lc reported 55,100 shares. Parkside National Bank And owns 1,532 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 493,257 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 11.57 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc accumulated 682,330 shares. Venator reported 2.45% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). The New York-based Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Blackrock Inc stated it has 8.93 million shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 1,596 shares. 14,395 are owned by Point72 Asset L P. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 34,405 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 341,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 503,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Penn State football, basketball has new radio home in Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.