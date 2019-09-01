As Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Shares Declined, Strategic Advisors Boosted by $495,000 Its Holding; Riverpark Advisors Boosted Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $1.01 Million

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.08M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 897,645 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 04/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS THE TIER 2 SUB DEBT SECS MATURE APRIL 11, 2048; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 06/04/2018 – Aegon publishes agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Aegon NV Expects to Book GBP85M Loss From Divestment in 1; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,765 shares to 43,838 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,532 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Product Limited Liability Co owns 124,801 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 609 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management accumulated 0.06% or 9,444 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 69,608 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 28,181 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10 shares. Sei Investments holds 69,847 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & has 2.27% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Somerset Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 7,401 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.4% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 13,289 shares. Jump Trading accumulated 0.13% or 1,683 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 71,400 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29.99M shares. Asset One Co reported 51,156 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Co holds 1,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

