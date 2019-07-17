As Aegon N V (AEG) Stock Value Declined, Brandes Investment Partners LP Lifted by $720,896 Its Holding; Royal Bank Of Canada Increased Its Splunk (SPLK) Position by $14.88 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 40012% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 120,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 850,309 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 55 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 3.53 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 199,148 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.34% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,578 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 26,293 shares. 118,210 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 727 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 5,242 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.11% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 478,279 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 2,791 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.08% or 7,687 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Put) (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,700 shares to 100 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB) by 315,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Splunk At $80, Earn 7.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – CIBR, PANW, SPLK, FTNT – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Stays Positive Amid G20 Jitters – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.