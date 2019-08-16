As Aegion (AEGN) Valuation Declined, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Decreased by $550,368 Its Holding

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 85,096 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 1,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $554,000, down from 3,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $314.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.62 million for 23.77 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,040 shares to 6,484 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp by 13,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,916 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

