As Aegion (AEGN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $7.72 Million; Fmr Holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Has Decreased by $35.73 Million as Share Value Rose

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 626,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.28M, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 1.22 million shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 429,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 824,152 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 56,045 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 575,737 shares to 872,672 shares, valued at $71.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 243,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $12.67M for 12.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 3.03M shares to 6.04M shares, valued at $277.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 962,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).