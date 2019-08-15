As Aegion (AEGN) Shares Declined, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $532,678; As Cme Group Com (CME) Valuation Rose, Holder Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.75 Million

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 21,543 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 150,910 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, down from 161,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 536,953 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,871 shares to 64,674 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap LP owns 250 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 21,200 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 15,642 shares. Thornburg Management reported 3.11 million shares. Pinnacle Partners holds 3,163 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 30,000 were reported by Kepos Capital L P. Moreover, Dupont has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 10,984 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 0.01% stake. Fjarde Ap reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sit Investment Assoc reported 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 107,954 shares. Goelzer has 1,700 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.03% or 17,622 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 41,057 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CME) 2.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 27,690 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 38,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 13,376 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Menta Ltd, California-based fund reported 12,045 shares. Strs Ohio owns 8,600 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 0.01% or 541,800 shares. Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 259,325 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.73M shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Ltd Com holds 56,619 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 24,629 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,664 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl reported 133,752 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Bluestein R H & Communication accumulated 0.01% or 12,000 shares.