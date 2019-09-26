As Aegion (AEGN) Market Valuation Declined, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $360,000; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Northpointe Capital Has Lowered by $415,726 Its Holding

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 75,920 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 79,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 405,968 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 108,950 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 128,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 1,546 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,198 shares to 22,205 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 21,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtn Limited Com invested in 0.22% or 42,480 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fisher Asset Management accumulated 5.11M shares. Jnba Advsr stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,701 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc holds 1.49% or 282,627 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,293 shares. Dt Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,839 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc holds 18,209 shares. Research Mgmt Co invested in 2.35% or 71,540 shares. 12,943 were accumulated by Martin & Tn. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 2.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Raymond James & holds 0.52% or 3.27M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Limited Liability has 1.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $12.67M for 12.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,515 shares to 31,735 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 13,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan Amern Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).