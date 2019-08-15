As Aecom Technology (ACM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Lifted Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Bristol John W & Company Upped by $18.12 Million Its Holding

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 95,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 416,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.07M, up from 320,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 149,250 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 123,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 812,294 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,673 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $99.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.