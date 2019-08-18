As Aecom Technology (ACM) Share Price Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Position; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Holder Rbf Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.03 Million

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 24,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 824,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 05/04/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA LTM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11.8; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Morgan Stanley (senior at A3) And Affiliates, Outlook Remains Stable; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Stanley, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MS); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Avg Tangible Common Equity 17.2%

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 149,250 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 123,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 813,027 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 365,899 shares to 968,304 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

