As Aecom (ACM) Stock Value Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $899,000; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 3.88M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.88 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 507,033 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Institution of Civil Engineers, AECOM and MTR Corporation unveil the world’s longest span bridge built with LEGO(R) bricks in Hong Kong; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Co has invested 0.43% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Missouri-based Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Royal London Asset has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 441 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.63% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). United Fincl Advisers Ltd reported 29,966 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.32% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Advsr Cap Mngmt Limited holds 82,413 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. High Pointe owns 17,270 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 5,400 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 0.4% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.87M shares. Kwmg Lc holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.38M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Amer Intll invested in 412,039 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 519,800 shares to 7.77 million shares, valued at $179.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

