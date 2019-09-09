As Aecom (ACM) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Stake by $870,000; Botty Investors Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $2.85 Million as Shares Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.40 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 762,113 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 6.45 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Co owns 5,682 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3.46 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.62% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Palisades Hudson Asset LP reported 5,722 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 3,352 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 15,081 shares. Barrett Asset Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 28,578 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Management has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 52,629 shares. 2,115 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Fin Counselors Inc holds 38,188 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.49% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.30M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 364,657 shares. Cordasco Financial Net has invested 1.87% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chem Fincl Bank invested in 0.51% or 78,478 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 94,362 shares to 560,000 shares, valued at $72.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $120.77M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

