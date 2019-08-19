As Aecom (ACM) Stock Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lifted Its Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Novare Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $438,144

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 82,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $126.85. About 846,165 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 112,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 435,826 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB) by 7,733 shares to 9,448 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) by 19,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,325 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 0.99% or 27,495 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 40,620 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.88% or 103,787 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,469 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.39% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.20 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.09M shares. Rnc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,858 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca reported 62,361 shares. Coho Prns accumulated 0.01% or 3,031 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt holds 173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 6.13 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 105,986 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 107,647 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 284,280 shares. Synovus Financial holds 265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 41,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Cornerstone invested in 0% or 61 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 30,891 shares. Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd holds 1,343 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited has 201,648 shares. Alpha Windward has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 10,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Incorporated reported 0% stake.