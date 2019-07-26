As Aecom (ACM) Share Value Rose, Md Sass Investors Services Lifted Stake; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Value Rose, West Coast Financial Has Increased Stake

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 20,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 157,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 510,181 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Natl Bank stated it has 16,690 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru holds 109,610 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,477 shares. Korea Corp owns 685,345 shares. Jbf reported 0.7% stake. 3.65M were accumulated by Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct. Cap Intl Invsts owns 10.14 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 39,556 were accumulated by Palouse Capital Management. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 239,520 shares. Laffer Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 50,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company reported 5.66 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 343,674 shares. D E Shaw And reported 56,655 shares. 13,590 are held by Delphi Management Ma. Washington Tru invested in 0.97% or 514,716 shares. 58,936 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. 16,792 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 51,440 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 394,904 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 38,563 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 114,880 shares. Md Sass Invsts holds 3.47% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 733,825 shares. Mcmillion Management Inc holds 69,607 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 23.21M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability reported 5,214 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.