As Aecom (ACM) Share Value Rose, Md Sass Investors Services Has Boosted Its Holding; Bourgeon Capital Management Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 226,033 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 19,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,454 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 5.89M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,851 shares to 5,149 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 129,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,016 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.