As Aecom (ACM) Share Price Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered Its Holding by $370,000; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 19,027 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 26,442 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $120.60 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 55,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 312,597 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 336,700 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,548 shares. Shelton Cap Management has 13,807 shares. Int Group holds 386,986 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & owns 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 50,670 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 2.04M shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). The New York-based Miller Howard Invs Inc New York has invested 0.14% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 700 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 272,774 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.38 million shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $63,000 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,196 were accumulated by Aqr Llc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 1.02M shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 1.71 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 240,392 shares. Reilly Fin Limited Co has 0.02% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 874 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 1.02 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,850 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 0.03% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.04% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 19,100 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 41,645 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Bartlett & Communications holds 226 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.25% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 4.69M shares.

