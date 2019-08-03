As Aecom (ACM) Share Price Rose, Bokf Has Lowered Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Rench Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”

Bokf decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 31.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf analyzed 12,746 shares as the company's stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 27,214 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 39,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 999,937 shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz Associates invested in 1.59% or 22,508 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 3,212 shares. 1.41M were reported by Calamos Ltd Liability Co. 248,475 were accumulated by Sabal Trust Communications. Howland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,165 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 158,847 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 348,956 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 14.81 million shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 138,058 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Lc reported 685 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Management owns 349 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP reported 1.8% stake. Sit reported 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Lc holds 58,869 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Goldman Sachs Group owns 2.85M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23.21 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 30,891 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 21.70 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 222,000 shares. Tompkins Corporation has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 600 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 49,653 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 13,824 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

