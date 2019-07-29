As Aecom (ACM) Market Value Rose, Holder Luminus Management Has Boosted Stake; Capital Management Associates Lowered Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Holding by $388,500

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 823,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.08 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 195,635 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $229.7. About 307,331 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB)

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $258.58M for 11.55 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,458 shares. Odey Asset Management Gru Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 165 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 11,880 shares. Destination Wealth owns 38 shares. New York-based Hilton Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 13,170 shares. 250 were accumulated by Highlander Mgmt. Creative Planning accumulated 4,976 shares. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 10,106 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,265 shares stake. Security National invested in 400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone reported 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Edmonds-Waters Christopher sold $889,333.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 80,000 shares to 44,046 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 80,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.

