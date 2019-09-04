As Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) Share Value Rose, Oz Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $11.38 Million; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Quinn Opportunity Partners Cut by $20.09 Million Its Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 80,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 201,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 455,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 146,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 601,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 36.88M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,000 shares to 501,000 shares, valued at $21.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 437,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,889 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co invested in 53,703 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 92,158 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 34,140 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Capital Investments Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brookstone Capital Management holds 9,652 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 45,998 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 3.44M shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 932,668 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 35,340 were reported by Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd. Sheffield Asset Management Lc holds 10.83% or 28,400 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 4,928 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Advisory Serv has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsec Inc holds 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 47,879 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $159.36 million for 51.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 92,900 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 37,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).