As Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD) Shares Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Trimmed by $4.73 Million Its Position; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Value Rose, Silverback Asset Management Lowered by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 157,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 714,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69M, down from 871,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56M shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19M for 50.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

