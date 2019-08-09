As Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hartline Investment Has Increased Its Stake; Contrarian Capital Management Upped Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $2.00 Million; Share Price Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 8.89M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (AMD) by 266.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 128,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 176,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 48,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.20% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 167.28 million shares traded or 142.96% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco accumulated 746,246 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bridger Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.38 million shares. Serengeti Asset Management LP holds 300,000 shares. Bb&T has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% or 52,695 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 23,337 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 2.31 million shares. Oaktree Cap Mngmt LP reported 15.25 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 126,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 28,625 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, DFRG, BID, LTXB – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.