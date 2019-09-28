As Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD) Shares Rose, Holder Hap Trading Increased Its Stake; As Verint Systems (VRNT) Valuation Declined, Rgm Capital Cut Stake by $11.04 Million

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 84.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 126,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 275,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, up from 148,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 52.28 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMD); 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC; 25/04/2018 – AMD beat expectations on earnings, revenue and guidance

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 208,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.25M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 388,578 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares to 477,384 shares, valued at $103.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 243,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 159,853 shares to 151,847 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc (Call) by 214,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,100 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) (NYSE:WSM).

