As Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD) Share Value Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Upped Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.56M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 41.93M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 2.70M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 862,500 shares to 937,501 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (Put) (NYSE:HSY) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,497 shares to 12,422 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.