As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Increased Its Stake; Clark Capital Management Group Lifted Holding in Synnex (SNX) by $12.21 Million as Stock Value Declined

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 59.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 124,613 shares as the company's stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 334,737 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.94 million, up from 210,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 225,703 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 25,172 shares as the company's stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 127,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, up from 102,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 45.55M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "AMD, CVS And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 28 – Benzinga" on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : GE, TVIX, BABA, QQQ, TSM, AMD, TQQQ, SQQQ, PVTL, WMT, CSCO, DB – Nasdaq" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : PVTL, NOK, TVIX, QQQ, CBLK, AMD, FL, LYG, SQQQ, TQQQ, CRM, MT – Nasdaq" published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Nvidia Impresses Investors With A Bright Future Ahead – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "SYNNEX Corporation Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Sophos – PRNewswire" on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "SYNNEX Corporation Honored with Three Microsoft Partner Awards – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 01, 2019.