As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose, Holder Hilton Capital Management Trimmed by $327,625 Its Position; New Amsterdam Partners Has Raised Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Holding by $2.50 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 426,067 shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 23,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 102.58M shares traded or 47.17% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle Companies Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Announces Acquisition of Ecco Finishing – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle: Double Bottom Reversal In Play? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 38,891 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 12,007 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Fiduciary Management Wi. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,209 shares. Harris Associates Lp accumulated 1.23 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.06% or 161,097 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Management Ltd stated it has 1.51% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 2,605 were reported by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability. Raymond James Assoc owns 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pzena Investment Mngmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 482,521 shares. Stifel Financial reported 9,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 188,994 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 94,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 17,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Saturna Capital Corp invested 1.19% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B (NYSE:FII) by 64,810 shares to 209,454 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 60,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,610 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 200 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 0.14% or 91,200 shares. 5.44 million were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited. National Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 20,399 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 10,140 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 18,510 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 160,127 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company. Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co has 0.33% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 812,651 shares. 81,170 were reported by Grassi Inv Mgmt. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 942 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.23% or 2.87M shares in its portfolio. 150 are held by Ftb Advsr.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (Prn) (SCHO) by 876,940 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $106.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomas Reuters Corp by 132,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).