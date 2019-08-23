As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Trimmed by $29.14 Million Its Holding; Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 5.27 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.80 million, down from 3.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 57.59M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 13/03/2018 – AMD’s Signs of Life as it Enters ‘Ryzen’ Year Two — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.11 million for 23.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Llp has 750,667 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Swiss National Bank stated it has 4.11 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Invest reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.09M shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 59,812 shares. 224,699 are held by Guggenheim Llc. Andra Ap reported 0.1% stake. 2.42 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability owns 517,514 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 28,350 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca), California-based fund reported 82 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 79,195 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications reported 72 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Rally Continues – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barrick Gold: It’s All Clear – Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 71,963 shares to 246,881 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMD Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NVIDIA Braces for AMD’s 7nm GPUs – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 71.65 points at 8,020.21 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 1.90 million shares. Segantii Mngmt Limited stated it has 30,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). American Century Incorporated reported 5.86M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 812,651 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 200 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 1.38% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 1.02M shares. Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 21,358 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Next Century Growth Lc has 0.23% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.27% or 4.55M shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 10.40 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com owns 14,508 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co reported 15,000 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 121,353 shares or 1.57% of the stock.