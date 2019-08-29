As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Value Rose, National Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $502,950; Landstar System (LSTR) Holding Boosted by Denali Advisors Llc

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 49.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 20,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 40,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 37.36M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) by 337.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 53,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 171,041 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 6,300 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cna Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,605 shares to 13,929 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 16,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).