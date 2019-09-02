As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Rose, Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Position by $133.38 Million; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position by $1.38 Million; Stock Value Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 5.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 41.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 billion, up from 35.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.45 lastly. It is down 56.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 366,012 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 9,715 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.33M for 21.89 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

