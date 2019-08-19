As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Price Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Boosted Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Arvest Trust Company Upped Its Position

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 13,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 481,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 467,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 64.89 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 1.90M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 2,348 shares. Monetta Financial Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 45,000 shares. Brinker invested 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Polar Cap Llp invested in 1.24% or 5.23M shares. 288 are owned by Fincl Services. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 21,936 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Victory Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 983,125 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.24% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Lincoln Corporation invested in 0.03% or 30,148 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 14,508 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp reported 8,814 shares stake.

