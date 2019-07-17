As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Rose, Citigroup Trimmed by $37.26 Million Its Stake; Rayonier (RYN) Stock Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered by $2.22 Million Its Holding

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 83.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 22.03 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, down from 333,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 75,397 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Management Inc reported 20,399 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company reported 11,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Brinker Cap holds 0.09% or 93,350 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 73,622 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.04% or 1.85 million shares. 11,740 are owned by Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca. Driehaus Cap Management stated it has 16,220 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc stated it has 617,972 shares. Tru Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 19,455 shares. Cap Ww Invsts owns 1.00M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 3.98M shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co owns 84,768 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $822.58 million activity. Norrod Forrest Eugene sold $1.01M worth of stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold $817.85M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.14M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Su Lisa T on Thursday, February 7.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (Call) (NYSE:ERJ) by 31,300 shares to 103,900 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Put) (NYSE:GSK) by 92,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.12 per share. AMD’s profit will be $54.07M for 170.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.36 million shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $30.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 472,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 17,830 shares. 78,525 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 12,397 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Co owns 213,886 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 132,630 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Tci Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 2,842 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Pennsylvania Commerce reported 0.21% stake. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 367,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.34% or 119,982 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 29,745 shares or 0% of the stock. City Communications owns 450 shares.

