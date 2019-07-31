As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Price Rose, Bluefin Trading Lowered Holding; Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Price Rose While Palladium Partners Boosted Position by $1.67 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 74.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 163,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 219,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.44% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 78.55 million shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 13,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, up from 134,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $129.49. About 1.39 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Com reported 3.56% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. 200,000 are owned by Primecap Co Ca. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 12,683 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Invest Ltd Com reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lmr Prns Llp invested in 0.26% or 40,884 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 88,801 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Element Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 11,079 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill Cap Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,000 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank has 9,596 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Woodstock invested in 2.22% or 101,225 shares. Barrett Asset Lc invested in 193,168 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 267,691 shares. Markston Limited Co stated it has 105,537 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,695 shares to 201,585 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,397 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New (Call) by 477,500 shares to 589,200 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 278,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.1% or 21,380 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Of Vermont has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bartlett And Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 163,426 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Horizon Invs Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 7.93 million were accumulated by Susquehanna International Gp Llp. Moreover, First Interstate Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 4,000 shares. Intersect Capital Llc stated it has 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Citigroup Inc invested in 284,368 shares. 1.28M were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $818.99 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by Su Lisa T, worth $1.14M.