As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Market Value Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Has Raised Holding by $5.80 Million; Two Sigma Securities Increased Its Stake in Netease (Call) (NTES) by $530,200 as Market Value Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $261.36. About 150,193 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 231,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 998,068 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47 million, up from 766,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 34.36 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,506 shares to 3,294 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:WM) by 26,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $822.58 million activity. The insider KUMAR DEVINDER sold 130,000 shares worth $2.58M. $817.85M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene.