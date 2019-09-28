As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Market Valuation Rose, Veritable LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $4.12 Million as Valuation Rose

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 81.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 34,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 7,978 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 42,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 52.28 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 83,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 9,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19 million for 47.87 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

