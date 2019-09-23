As Advanced Micro Dev (AMD) Market Value Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Lifted by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Bb&T Securities Upped Cdk Global (CDK) Holding

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Dev (AMD) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 36,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 118,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 81,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Advanced Micro Dev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56M shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 124,065 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, up from 115,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 1.62M shares traded or 84.60% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited holds 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 529,334 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc has 0.16% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). North Star Inv Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Hanseatic Mngmt Ser reported 1.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 108,893 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.11% or 461,579 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.34% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). First Tru Advisors LP reported 0.25% stake. 35,533 are held by Bluecrest Cap Management. Zacks Mngmt invested in 44,572 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,949 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

