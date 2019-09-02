As Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Stock Rose, Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 530,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 304,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11 million, down from 834,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 163,056 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEIS)

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 12,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 100,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, down from 112,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.45 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,033 shares to 159,465 shares, valued at $30.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Agricole S A Adr Adr (CRARY) by 656,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75 million for 27.32 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

