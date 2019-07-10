As Advanced Energy Inds Com (AEIS) Shares Rose, Teton Advisors Upped Stake by $352,800; Disney (DIS) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Upped Holding

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.63M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (AEIS) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 174,192 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 21/03/2018 Advanced Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK) by 194,900 shares to 39,300 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,320 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).