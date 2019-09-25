As Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Stock Rose, American Century Companies Has Decreased by $4.61 Million Its Position; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Raised Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Valuation Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.56. About 634,036 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 82,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 192,097 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, down from 274,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 61,542 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 Advanced Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 29/05/2018 – Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 26,297 shares to 298,623 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 18,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.11M for 49.88 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

