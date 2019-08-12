As Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Its Position; Country Club Trust Company Has Raised Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Market Value Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 43,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 323,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 279,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Drainage Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 20,331 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 43,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 36,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $184.17. About 292,848 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28

